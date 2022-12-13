BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MYD opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

