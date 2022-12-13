BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:MYD opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
