BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 77,958 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 370,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 50,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. 1,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,853. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

