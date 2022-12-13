Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 323,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,230. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.