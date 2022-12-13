Block (NYSE:SQ) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.93.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.18 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Block will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,842 shares of company stock worth $24,966,863 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

