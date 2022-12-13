Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,898 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Blue Owl Capital worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 37.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 326,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 88,352 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,254,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 82.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

NYSE:OWL opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

