BlueArk (BRK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $690,913.70

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. BlueArk has a market cap of $62.71 million and $690,913.70 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00186635 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $643,135.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

