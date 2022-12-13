BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlueScope Steel Price Performance

OTCMKTS BLSFY remained flat at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257. BlueScope Steel has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

