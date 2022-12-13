BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlueScope Steel Price Performance
OTCMKTS BLSFY remained flat at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257. BlueScope Steel has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76.
About BlueScope Steel
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlueScope Steel (BLSFY)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.