Bluzelle 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.36 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and $9.36 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.
About Bluzelle
Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bluzelle Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.
