BMO Capital Markets Lowers Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$7.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANRGF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Anaergia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Anaergia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANRGF opened at $3.11 on Friday. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

