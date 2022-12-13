Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.05) to GBX 585 ($7.18) in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $6.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.