Bone ShibaSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $4.18 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00004644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $142.54 million and $4.18 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,979.62634304 with 159,152,547.40956149 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.76561582 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $5,496,305.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

