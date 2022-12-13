Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $190,990,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $6.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,086.53. 6,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,669. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,883.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,910.23.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

