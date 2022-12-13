Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.88

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.88 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 34104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,334 shares of company stock worth $14,500,411 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

