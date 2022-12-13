BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £314.16 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($385.43).

On Thursday, November 10th, Bernard Looney acquired 65 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £313.30 ($384.37).

BP traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 462.10 ($5.67). 29,652,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a market cap of £83.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 472.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 438.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -26.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 560 ($6.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BP from GBX 520 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 539.86 ($6.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

