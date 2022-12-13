Brahman Capital Corp. Sells 40,093 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brahman Capital Corp. lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,093 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 2.1% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $78,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 813,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in IQVIA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211,026 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $8.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

