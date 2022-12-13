Brian Testo Sells 100,000 Shares of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Stock

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Rating) Director Brian Testo sold 100,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$621,316.61.

Brian Testo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Brian Testo sold 125,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$15,625.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brian Testo sold 125,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Brian Testo sold 100,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Grizzly Discoveries Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of GZD traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.11. 146,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,502. The firm has a market cap of C$15.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. Grizzly Discoveries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.14.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and 100% interests in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,863 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

