Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after buying an additional 4,855,169 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after buying an additional 3,011,581 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,424,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,172,000 after buying an additional 1,904,959 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,032,193 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

