British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.62) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.89) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.75) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,068 ($49.91).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,307.50 ($40.58) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,407.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,335 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,402.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,670 ($32.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.72).

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.15%.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.