Brokerages Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target at $5.50

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARBK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

About Argo Blockchain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

