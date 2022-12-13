Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) PT at $51.50

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

FUN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,798,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,167,000 after purchasing an additional 634,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 479,573 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,730,000 after purchasing an additional 261,527 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.33). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

