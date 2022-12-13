Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target at $34.44

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.