Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Price Target at GBX 1,426

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,426 ($17.49).

Several research firms have commented on OCDO. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.13) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.51) to GBX 740 ($9.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 677 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 721.76. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,765 ($21.65). The company has a market cap of £5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ocado Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jorn Rausing bought 422,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.91) per share, with a total value of £2,721,925.80 ($3,339,376.52). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 422,053 shares of company stock valued at $272,222,477.

(Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.