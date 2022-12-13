Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Up 125.7% in November

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 125.7% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.