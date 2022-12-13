Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,596,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $663,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.06.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

