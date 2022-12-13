Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 792,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,851 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $326,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.40.

MSCI stock opened at $497.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.08. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $634.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.