Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.04% of Enphase Energy worth $273,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after buying an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after buying an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 193.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after buying an additional 180,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,454 shares of company stock worth $20,443,448 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $332.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 154.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

