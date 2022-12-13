Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $367,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after buying an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $438.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

