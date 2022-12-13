Brown Advisory Inc. Has $161.59 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 925,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99,048 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $161,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 3.1 %

LOW opened at $211.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

