Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 244,604 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ASML worth $196,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ASML by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $643.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $515.60 and its 200 day moving average is $509.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $817.30.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($684.21) to €700.00 ($736.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.