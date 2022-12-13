Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 252,425 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,425 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Moody’s worth $293,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MCO opened at $298.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $403.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.07.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

