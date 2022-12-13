Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 6,665 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.10% of Accenture worth $174,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 24,082.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $292.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.86 and a 200-day moving average of $285.37. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

