BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.51

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 14188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTRS. William Blair downgraded shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at BTRS

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Eng sold 4,221 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $39,888.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,224 shares of company stock worth $1,644,433. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BTRS by 968.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.