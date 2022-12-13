C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. UBS Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

