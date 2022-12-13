Cacti Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,176,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $3,666,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($35.79) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FMS stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,079. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

