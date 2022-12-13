Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of General Electric by 51.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $103.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

