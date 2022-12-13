CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.10 ($4.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.32) to €4.25 ($4.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.90 ($4.11) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.79) to €3.70 ($3.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.01.

CaixaBank Price Performance

CAIXY opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Further Reading

