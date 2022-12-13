Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

