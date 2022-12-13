Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CIBC cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CM opened at $42.30 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

