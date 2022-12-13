Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$66.00 price target on the stock.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$57.60 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$55.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

