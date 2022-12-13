Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes Sells 3,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Paul Martin Mendes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total value of C$231,750.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CNQ traded up C$1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$76.54. 7,858,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,092. The company has a market cap of C$84.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$78.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$48.42 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.42.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.