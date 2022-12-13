Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NUGS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 239,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,048. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
