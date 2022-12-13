Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NUGS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 239,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,048. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

