Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 16.7%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 35,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 81,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

