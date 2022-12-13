Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

SSNC stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. 9,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,808. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

