Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. 6,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,690. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

