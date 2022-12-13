Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Grows Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.49% of Allegiant Travel worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,670,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.51. 2,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,234. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $195.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.