Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $17.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $667.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

