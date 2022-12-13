Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,433. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.

