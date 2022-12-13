Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $20.64 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.50. The stock had a trading volume of 104,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,566. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

