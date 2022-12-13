Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 28 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

COST stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.60. 31,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

