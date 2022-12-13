Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Reduces Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG traded up $7.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,641,375 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.40.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

